Venice Musicale will celebrate 70 years of promoting quality music in the Venice area with a gala event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, at the Venice Community Center on

The public is invited to attend an open house reception and concert, which will feature Venice Musicale scholarship winners and musicians from the membership.

There will be a raffle of items donated by business sponsors and individuals, refreshments, continuous entertainment, and information about Venice Musicale’s many contributions to the community since its inception in 1951.

The event is free, but raffle items require cash or check only.

For more information, visit venicemusicale.org.

