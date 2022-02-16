Venice Musicale’s 2021-2022 Board of Directors, back row from left, Haig Yaghoobian, Barbara Koning, Dick Bolduc, Jean Barlow, Jan Antholz; front row from left, Cindy Johnston, Caryn Johnson, Mary Egbertson (president), Betsy Bullis, Sandra Werrell and Barbara Griffin.
Venice Musicale’s 2021-2022 Board of Directors, back row from left, Haig Yaghoobian, Barbara Koning, Dick Bolduc, Jean Barlow, Jan Antholz; front row from left, Cindy Johnston, Caryn Johnson, Mary Egbertson (president), Betsy Bullis, Sandra Werrell and Barbara Griffin.
PHOTOS PROVIDED
Christopher Wheaton, a junior at North Port High School, won first place in the senior division of the Venice Musicale 2021 scholarship competition.
Venice Musicale will celebrate 70 years of promoting quality music in the Venice area with a gala event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, at the Venice Community Center on
The public is invited to attend an open house reception and concert, which will feature Venice Musicale scholarship winners and musicians from the membership.
There will be a raffle of items donated by business sponsors and individuals, refreshments, continuous entertainment, and information about Venice Musicale’s many contributions to the community since its inception in 1951.
The event is free, but raffle items require cash or check only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.