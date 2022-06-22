Venice Musicale presents a wonderful gift to Venice by filling the community with music with concerts from October through May.
They perform at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and the Venice Library. There is no charge for concerts but those who attend are encouraged to donate to the scholarship program
The concerts are entertaining and showcase a variety of music. Their Encore Chorus arm of Venice Musicale features members who are former teachers and entertainers.
Many just like to sing. All bring a warmth and talent to the performances.
They entertain at luncheons, fashion shows, parties and meetings. The group’s Suncoast Duo Pianists are also available to perform. Concerts are at The Bill Jervey Venice Library.
The Venice Musicale presents scholarships. Recipients for 2022 came from local schools like Venice High, Lemon Bay, Pine View, Woodland Middle, Booker High and North Port High. Several students are home schooled.
A few play with symphonic bands. Most have received high honors in competitions.
All share a passion and commitment to music as does Venice Musicale. Their audience shares the same commitment as the numbers grow with each concert.
Venice Musicale has a faithful following. Their supporters make the scholarships possible by generous donations at each concert. They encourage membership.
For information, visit venicemusicale.org
This organization can take a bow for starting with small concerts in homes and simple venues, always having the same mission. They have grown in stature and thankfully have maintained their lovely musical heart.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Betsy Bullis, choral director for Venice Musicale. Betsy is a retired music teacher.
It is easy to see she loves music and she especially likes directing some of the music at the Encore Chorus concerts.
She participates with the group at each concert.
Holding auditions, listening to musicians, accommodating various schedules is no easy task. Betsy and her committee work feverishly to select the scholarship recipients.
The Scholarship Concert shows they did their work well. The recipients at various skill levels proved their talent.
Betsy encourages everyone who attends the concerts to support the scholarship program. She sits with pride on her face watching the scholarship recipients perform.
One can imagine she did the same when she was teaching. Betsy is organized and generates joy with her musical contributions.
She is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.