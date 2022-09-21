Venice Musicale brings joy to music lovers in Venice with their concerts and special programs. The group is pleased to announce plans for a 2022-2023 season they expect will fill the hills of Venice with the sounds of music.

Their first program is at 3 p.m. on Oct. 20, at the William Jervey Venice Library with a potpourri of music and guest soloist scholarship recipient Leo Chen.


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at frnvalencic@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments