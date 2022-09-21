Venice Musicale brings joy to music lovers in Venice with their concerts and special programs. The group is pleased to announce plans for a 2022-2023 season they expect will fill the hills of Venice with the sounds of music.
Their first program is at 3 p.m. on Oct. 20, at the William Jervey Venice Library with a potpourri of music and guest soloist scholarship recipient Leo Chen.
The November concert at the library will include scholarship recipient Cole Laudenslager. On Dec. 10, hear duo pianos at the library with Holiday Harmonies. Library concerts are at 3 p.m.
Like several groups these days, Venice Musicale faces retirements and new leadership teams and directors. Haig Yayhoobian is the president of the group. Caryn Johnson takes over as artistic director and joins with Betsi Bullis as co-directors. Betty stays on as Scholarship Chair.
Concerts are free. The group asks everyone who attends to contribute to their scholarship fund. Seats are first come first serve. The concert season concludes with a lovely spring concert featuring the scholarship recipients.
Venice Musicale concerts bring the artists, music and the audience to a special relationship. Because venues are small, there is a nice opportunity for intimacy.
The afternoon concerts leave the audience tapping their toes and humming their favorites as they leave. Concerts create a happy place in Venice.
Save the Date
Plan to attend a free concert presented by Venice High School Music students at the Venice Performing Arts Center on Oct. 7. The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. All are invited.
While at VPAC, be sure to enjoy the Art Exhibit featuring the work of Venice High School various art classes. It is great to celebrate the talented Venice High School students.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Jan Antholz, the retiring music director of Venice Musicale, Encore Chorus. For years, Jan accompanied the group in addition to her role helping select music and organize events.
Jan always had a happy spirit.
She smiled as she played the piano and enjoyed seeing the positive response of the audience. It was clear she had a nice relationship with the chorus.
There was always chatter and laughter before and after programs. Jan will be missed but her leadership and spirit has left a terrific legacy.
Jan Antholz is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at frnvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.