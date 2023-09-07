Venice Musicale

Members of Venice Musicale prepare for the coming season.

 PHOTO PROVIDED NY VRNIVR MUSICALE

VENICE — Venice Musicale, the oldest continuing music organization in Venice, begins its 72nd season in October with the first of 10 concerts.

Monthly events will cover a wide range of musical styles. The first concert will be “Potpourri” on Oct. 19, chaired by Betty Badawi.


   
