Venice Myakka River Park

VENICE — The Venice Myakka River Park has been temporarily closed because of flooding on Monday morning, according to Sarasota County Parks and Recreation.

County staff will monitor the Myakka River and the park located at 7501 East Laurel Road. The park will reopen once floodwaters go down.

