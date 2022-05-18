Don’t confuse it with the Myakka River State Park. The Venice Myakka River Park hugs the banks of the meandering Myakka River on the city’s northeastern edge.
Here’s where city park meets Florida pine flatlands and lazy lagoons. Take Laurel Road east and when you run out of road, you’re there.
The 10-acre Park has a quarter-mile paved trail with foot paths venturing off the trail to several of its lazy lagoons. If you decide to explore them, R-E-S-P-E-C-T the alligators.
Look before you walk. They’re not often around, but it’s the one you don’t see!
The picnic pavilion at trail’s end is nearly surrounded by a large lagoon. The lagoon leads to the river, which twists its way to Charlotte Harbor 28 miles away.
Within 50 yards of the parking area, the kayak launch trail is on your right. Its ramp with a launch pad (yes, a launch pad) is designed to accommodate kayakers with disabilities.
Many others use it because of the ease of launch. From launch to the Myakka River is a hundred-yard paddle. Check the tides because the Myakka River is tidal and it may be outgoing or incoming.
At one point, the paved trail brushes the steep riverbank, but not by design. A flood re-routed the riverbank within several feet of the trail.
The City built a barrier to keep walkers and bikers from harm’s way.
There are periods in the summer when major rain events bring the Myakka over its banks, and the resulting nutrient rich silt nourishes the park’s flora.
Myakka is Native American for “big waters.” But the river is not big by Florida standards. The St. Johns, Peace, and Caloosahatchee rivers are much bigger waters.
The river, near the park, has holes as deep as 6 feet and gators.
Millions of years ago, when the area was underwater, the Megalodon (an apex predator three times the size of a Great White shark) cruised the area and pretty much ate what it wanted.
Today, fossil hunters drag the river bottom and scour its banks for fossilized teeth. The largest Megalodon tooth found was seven inches high.
Fossil-hunting scuba divers and riverside “sifters” may encounter our current species of apex hunter — the alligator.
Florida is big on official state designations for trees, birds, and flowers. Its official reptile is the alligator.
And its official state soil is Myakka fine sand. As you step off the trail, you will step onto Myakka fine sand. It is found in over 1.5 million acres in central Florida.
The technical taxonomic classification of Myakka soil is “Sandy, siliceous, hyperthermic Aeric Alaquods.” Don’t think you’ll find this on Jeopardy!
It is low in organic matter and doesn’t hold moisture well. With appropriate soil management, e.g., fertilizer, organic matter, and water, it grows much of Florida’s tomato, watermelon, and citrus crops.
Without soil management, Florida natives like slash pines, saw palmettos, sabal palms and sand oaks thrive.
Your walk will lead past large mechanical apparatus. The two columns look like modern-art sculptures at MOMA. They are, in fact, part of three water pipelines running from the Peace River, under the Myakka River, to the city and county water systems.
Another unexpected find is the large sabal palm along the trail. This one managed to survive a Myakka River flood or two, but then spent many years growing horizontally before winning the gravity battle.
As you pass, see if you can give it a lift, as you can see the group of park volunteers doing in one of the photos with this story.
Take time to observe many native and added plantings along the path. You may have seen shiny-leaf wild coffee at Barritt Park. Here you will see the dull-leaf version of wild coffee.
Many of you have seen large ferns on palm trees. The large fern leaves die out each year but come back bigger and better.
We know them as rabbit’s foot ferns because their rhizomes (roots) look like a rabbit’s foot. The fern is an air plant and gets its food from the decomposing material in the palm’s boot jack.
Southern wax myrtle is a Florida native tree/shrub with hard, dried berries (drupes) clinging to its stems. The drupes are a favored food of migrating tree swallows.
A flock of hundreds, perhaps thousands, will descend on a wax myrtle and pick it clean in minutes. Its drupes have a wax coating. If you boil enough of them, you may get enough wax to make a very small candle.
It’s a great Florida native but one downside is its waxed drupes are highly combustible. They are a great source of food for a forest fire.
One last word about a three-leaf vining plant: LETITBE
It’s poison ivy.
The park is city-owned but maintained by the county with assistance from volunteers. It is open from dawn to dusk; the restrooms are modern and accommodate folks with disabilities with water fountains nearby.
It’s a great turn-around spot if you are biking.
If you are looking for a short hike or a shaded picnic area, step out of Nature’s Notebook and visit this hidden gem at 7501 E. Laurel Road in Venice.
