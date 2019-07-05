MainSign042716_04_C

The new LED sign welcomes tourists and residents alike to downtown Venice.

By BOB MUDGE

Senior Writer

Palm Beach Gardens claimed the top spot but Venice finished a strong No. 2 in ChamberOfCommerce.org’s list of best cities to live in Florida.

And it had a lot of company in the top 100. Englewood joined Venice on the list at No. 10, while North Port ranked 49th, Punta Gorda 68th, Port Charlotte 77th and Sarasota 78th.

Calling Venice “an idyllic city of around 22,000,” the online business support company lauded the city for “a thriving arts district, with the largest community theater in the country and a long stretch of beautiful coastline.”

More than 2,500 cities were ranked based on five factors: employment (number of establishments, median earnings); housing (owner-occupied housing with a mortgage, monthly housing costs); quality of life (work commute, poverty levels); education (percentage with a bachelor’s degree or higher); and health (obesity ratios).

The ranking came on the heels of a WalletHub report naming Venice the 10th best beach town in the U.S., up from 15th in the company’s prior beach towns report.

