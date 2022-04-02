VENICE — Roger Navarro is the new director of Information Technology for the city, starting work on April 18.
He replaces Christophe St. Luce, who’s now an assistant city administrator in Bradenton.
Navarro comes to the city from the Diocese of Venice, where he has been the director of Information Technology since 2016, responsible for shared IT applications, databases, infrastructure, security and support across 80-plus locations, according to a city news release.
It states he led a team of IT professionals providing onsite and remote support to over 1,000 users across multiple entities in the 10 counties the diocese serves.
He also served as chief information officer for Catholic Charities, the nonprofit social service agency that offers assistance throughout the diocese.
Previously, he worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle, Washington, for 15 years, leaving in 2015 as the senior manager/director of IT Infrastructure, the release states.
“Roger prevailed against a strong field of candidates in a rigorous selection process,” Human Resources Director Alan Bullock said in the release. “He brings with him not only the necessary technical skills, but also the desired business acumen and strong communication skills it takes to thrive in this essential senior leadership role.”
Navarro graduated from the University of Phoenix with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He’s Information Technology Infrastructure Library certified in service management best practices.
Intensifying security attacks are the most pressing issue facing local governments, he said in the release.
“Local governments face these increasing levels of risk, while providing critical infrastructure and life-safety services, to name only a few,” he said. “We must ensure technology processes and systems are up to the task of defending against these bad actors.”
Roger and his wife, Cherie, have been married for 20 years and have four children.
