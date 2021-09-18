SAN DIEGO – A Venice native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS Annapolis, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Ensign Kyle Kelley, a 2013 Venice High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I knew it would be a great opportunity to improve myself, serve my country and see the world,” Kelley said.
According to Kelley, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Venice.
“Growing up, I was taught mental toughness,” Kelley said. "I did wrestling, and all of the lessons of hard work and pushing myself to achieve my goals have stuck with me and helped me during my naval career."
Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.
The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.
As a member of the submarine force, Kelley is part of a rich 120-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
“What our undersea forces accomplish every day is vitally important to our nation’s defense,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces. “Our Submarine Force is a critical part of worldwide maritime security, humanitarian assistance operations, and the nation’s advanced nuclear triad. Every day, our submariners are at the tip of the spear, forward deployed and ready - from the depths, we strike.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Kelley is gaining unparalleled leadership development experience and technical knowledge, while directly contributing to the Navy’s efforts to protect the homeland and ensure global stability.
“To me, serving in the Navy means contributing to something greater than myself,” Kelley said. "I get to help others and protect my country."
