Voting registration deadline is Oct. 7
The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 5 general election in Venice is Monday.
Voters should confirm before the deadline that they are registered to vote and voter registration information is current.
Voters may check their eligibility at SarasotaVotes.com.
New paper voter registration applications must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by the Oct. 7 deadline.
Applications are available at elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port and at public libraries, military recruitment offices and public assistance offices, and may be downloaded at SarasotaVotes.com.
Applications submitted electronically through RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 7 will also be accepted.
For more information or assistance, call the supervisor of elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit: SarasotaVotes.com.
Sewer rehab begins Monday
A contractor, Insituform, will be performing sewer main rehabilitation in some areas of the East Gate neighborhood beginning Monday and continue for about five weeks.
The contractor will be distributing information to affected residents 48 hours prior to work on each street.
Motorists should expect temporary lane closures with detours and access to local traffic only.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-486-2788.
Blood drive at
City Hall Oct. 9
OneBlood is holding a blood drive Wednesday, Oct. 9, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All blood donors will receive a OneBlood cancer awareness T-shirt, a keychain, a Culver’s coupon for free custard and a Beall’s extra 15% off coupon, as well as a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack.
ID is required.
Water meter replacement continues
Phase 4 of the Small Water Meter Exchange Program has begun in Venice.
The exchange usually takes about 15 minutes during which there will be a brief interruption of water service.
Staff will attempt to make contact with residents upon arrival. Residents are not required to be home during the exchange.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
Watch out for tree trimmers
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 9 and lasting for about a week, a city contractor will be trimming the large palm trees along U.S. 41 Business through Venice.
Expect some traffic delays due to the work.
Police Academy taking applications
The Venice Police Department is accepting applications for its 2020 Citizens Police Academy, an eight-week program that begins Tuesday, Feb. 4, and ends Saturday, March 28.
The free academy encompasses hands-on, interactive scenarios to allow an insightful experience of a “day in the life” of an officer. Participants may fire police-issued weapons, ride in a police vessel, learn about crime scene techniques and collect evidence.
Most sessions are from 2 to 5 p.m. with the exception of the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course, Firearms and Marine Patrol sessions, which begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon.
Download an application at VeniceGov.com, fill it out and return it to VPD Administrative Assistant Babette Chovan at bchovan@venicegov.com.
A limited number of openings is available. City residents and business owners/operators will receive first consideration to attend. All applicants must pass a background investigation.
Bike ride rescheduled
The city of Venice monthly bicycle ride, which usually takes place on the second Wednesday of the month, has been moved to the third Wednesday for October only.
This month’s 6-mile casual ride around the island of Venice will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Bring your bike and a helmet to Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
There will be a brief safety discussion prior to the ride by City Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper.
Help ‘Make a Difference Day’
The seventh annual Make a Difference Day in the city of Venice is Saturday, Oct. 26.
Landscaping, raking, cleaning, painting and litter collection events are planned at over 30 city parks and beaches.
Volunteers are invited to enjoy a complimentary lunch at noon at Maxine Barritt Park, 1800 South Harbor Drive.
This year there will be a special focus on cleaning up the coast and improving water quality.
For more information or to volunteer, visit ServeFl.com and click on the green “Help Now” button. You can also call Jim Foubister, the chief organizer of the event, at 941-223-1771.
Interested volunteers can also go to the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 to help. Drive to the south side of the building near Turin Street to receive assignments and a T-shirt.
Volunteers should wear old, comfortable clothing and work shoes, and bring sunscreen. Other supplies, including drinking water and gloves, will be furnished.
Lane closures on the island
Tarpon Center Drive will have intermittent, overnight lane closures for the next month to month and a half for an electrical pole hard-casting project by Pike Electric. These lane closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
