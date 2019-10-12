Poles for security cameras to be installed
Beginning Monday, Oct. 14, a city contractor will be installing four camera poles within the downtown Venice area.
The poles are for the new downtown camera system, which is planned to be placed into service around December.
The poles will be along the West Venice Avenue median at the intersections of Harbor Drive, Nassau Street and Nokomis Avenue, with one in Centennial Park.
Motorists should use caution when driving through this area while work is being performed. Pedestrians are asked to stay outside of any marked work areas.
Sample council ballot is online
City of Venice voters may view the sample ballot for the Nov. 5 Venice General Election online at SarasotaVotes.com.
Voters may access both English and Spanish language versions of the sample ballot from the “News Briefs” section on the right side of the home page or from the “Precinct Finder” icon at the top center of the home page.
The election includes races for Council Member Seat 5, Council Member Seat 6 and Mayor Seat 7.
For assistance or more information, call 941-861-8619 or visit the supervisor of elections website.
Sewer rehab underway
A contractor, Insituform, will be performing sewer main rehabilitation in some areas of the East Gate neighborhood for about five weeks.
The contractor will be distributing information to affected residents 48 hours prior to work on each street.
Motorists should expect temporary lane closures with detours and access to local traffic only.
For more information, call the utilities department at 941-486-2788.
Water meter replacement continues
Phase 4 of the Small Water Meter Exchange Program has begun in Venice.
The exchange usually takes about 15 minutes during which there will be a brief interruption of water service.
Staff will attempt to make contact with residents upon arrival. Residents are not required to be home during the exchange.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
Citizens Police Academy taking applications
The Venice Police Department is accepting applications for its 2020 Citizens Police Academy, an eight-week program that begins Tuesday, Feb. 4, and ends Saturday, March 28.
The free academy encompasses hands-on, interactive scenarios to allow an insightful experience of a “day in the life” of an officer. Participants may fire police-issued weapons, ride in a police vessel, learn about crime scene techniques and collect evidence.
Most sessions are from 2 to 5 p.m. with the exception of the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course, Firearms and Marine Patrol sessions, which begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon.
Download an application at VeniceGov.com, fill it out and return it to VPD Administrative Assistant Babette Chovan at bchovan@venicegov.com.
A limited number of openings is available. City residents and business owners/operators will receive first consideration to attend. All applicants must pass a background investigation.
Bike ride rescheduled
The city of Venice monthly bicycle ride, which usually takes place on the second Wednesday of the month, has been moved to the third Wednesday for October only.
This month’s 6-mile casual ride around the island of Venice will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Bring your bike and a helmet to Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
There will be a brief safety discussion prior to the ride by City Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper.
Help ‘Make a Difference Day’
The seventh annual Make a Difference Day in the city of Venice is Saturday, Oct. 26.
Landscaping, raking, cleaning, painting and litter collection events are planned at over 30 city parks and beaches.
Volunteers are invited to enjoy a complimentary lunch at noon at Maxine Barritt Park, 1800 South Harbor Drive.
This year there will be a special focus on cleaning up the coast and improving water quality.
For more information or to volunteer, visit ServeFl.com and click on the green “Help Now” button. You can also call Jim Foubister, the chief organizer of the event, at 941-223-1771.
Interested volunteers can also go to the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 to help. Drive to the south side of the building near Turin Street to receive assignments and a T-shirt.
Volunteers should wear old, comfortable clothing and work shoes, and bring sunscreen. Other supplies, including drinking water and gloves, will be furnished.
