Partial closure of Esplanade
DeJonge Excavating Contractors Inc. is replacing a sewer manhole and a portion of three connecting gravity mains on The Esplanade North at the Madrid Avenue intersection. The southbound lane of The Esplanade North will be closed during this time.
The work is expected to be complete approximately the third week of November.
For more information, call the Eastside Water Reclamation Facility at 941-486-2788.
Sample Council ballot online, in the mail
City of Venice voters may view the sample ballot for the Nov. 5 Venice General Election online at SarasotaVotes.com.
Sample ballots have also been mailed to registered city voters.
Voters may access both English and Spanish language versions of the sample ballot from the “News Briefs” section on the right side of the home page or from the “Precinct Finder” icon at the top center of the home page.
The election includes races for Council Member Seat 5, Council Member Seat 6 and Mayor Seat 7.
For assistance or more information, call 941-861-8619 or visit the supervisor of elections website.
Last chance to take hurricane survey
The Venice Fire Department Emergency Management staff is working with Jacksonville State University’s Division of Emergency Management to collect and analyze data on the best means of communicating with senior citizens during times of disasters, according to VFD Deputy Chief Frank Giddens.
To take the survey you must be at least 55 years old and live in Sarasota County year-round. Principal investigator Chongming Wang is closing the survey at the end of the month.
Access the survey at Surveymonkey.com/r/venice_sc2019 or on the city’s Facebook page.
For a printed version, contact Wang at 814-880-0347 or cwang@jsu.edu.
Sewer rehab underwayA contractor, Insituform, will be performing sewer main rehabilitation in some areas of the East Gate neighborhood for about five weeks.
The contractor will be distributing information to affected residents 48 hours prior to work on each street.
Motorists should expect temporary lane closures with detours and access to local traffic only.
For more information, call the utilities department at 941-486-2788.
