Venice Reverse Osmosis

Venice uses a reverse osmosis process that, in part, filters out particles down to 0.0001 micron, smaller than the brain eating amoeba that killed a person in Englewood.

 FILE PHOTO

VENICE — City water customers who may be concerned about the risk of encountering the "brain-eating" amoeba that killed an Englewood resident recently can rest easy, utilities officials say.

There are at least three levels of defense protecting them against Naegleria fowleri, Director Javier Vargas and Water Production Operations Supervisor Jim Anderson said.


