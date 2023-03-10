VENICE — City water customers who may be concerned about the risk of encountering the "brain-eating" amoeba that killed an Englewood resident recently can rest easy, utilities officials say.
There are at least three levels of defense protecting them against Naegleria fowleri, Director Javier Vargas and Water Production Operations Supervisor Jim Anderson said.
First, Vargas said, the amoeba is present in surface water, but the city produces its drinking water from underground sources.
Second, Anderson said, the city's reverse-osmosis system filters out particles down to 0.0001 micron, smaller than the amoeba.
And third, Vargas said, the city adds "free" chlorine to the water, which treats it more thoroughly than the chloramines — combinations of chlorine and ammonia — than larger systems, like those at Charlotte County Utilities and the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority.
Those utilities will be converting to free chlorine for two months to purge their system, which Venice doesn't need to do.
In addition, the city's system is closely monitored and frequently flushed, Anderson said.
Vargas noted that the potentially deadly amoeba can only enter the body through the nose. People who will be using a "neti pot" to flush their sinuses need to follow the manufacturer's safety instructions, which include using ionized water, or tap water only after boiling it, he said.
