VENICE — A group of local aviators has nominated the Venice Municipal Airport as the 2020 Florida General Aviation Airport of the Year.
“It involved a lot of research, coordination with the airport management, aerial photography and climbing ladders to get a nice shot of the landscaping,” said Sina Adibi, spokesperson with Venice Aviation Society Inc., which submitted the nomination application. “Then we had to squeeze everything into 500 words.”
“We believe that KVNC (call letters for the airport) has the full package,” she wrote via email to VASI members. “It is safe, beautiful and has complete support of the city and airport management through the many past and ongoing investments in the airport.
“Whether you are a pilot enjoying the facilities or a resident benefiting from (millions of dollars) that the airport brings in, you should be proud of our KVNC,” Adibi said.
In a letter sent to the Florida Department of Transportation, VASI president David Wimberly said the local airport enjoys a rich history “spanning many decades from the early barnstormers through to its role as a vital training facility for our military aviators during WWII and to its current form as a city owned General Aviation airport bestowed to the City of Venice through the Surplus Property Act of 1944.”
“Through a healthy relationship between the local community, city council and local pilots, the Venice Airport contributed $53 million to the local economy, is home to charitable organizations as well as aviation training schools and privately owned aircraft,” Wimberly said.
“The continual investments by airport management in coordination with the FAA and the city council make Venice Airport a beautiful, safe, accessible and popular flying destination for out of state tourists as well as local flyers. Photographs show the picturesque setting of KVNC with easy access to recreational facilities (golf and fishing), beaches as well as water front restaurants. We are proud of our KVNC and hope that you will agree with us that it is truly deserving of the title of Best General Aviation Airport in Florida,” he said.Every year, the FDOT Aviation Office considers airports for the award of General Aviation Airport of the Year. The award is based on the categories of safety, aesthetics, and airport management. The winner will be announced in July.
