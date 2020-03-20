VENICE - A Venice home care nurse has been arrested after detectives said she stole more than $51,000 from a dementia patient, according to detectives who concluded a three-month investigation.
Jacqueline Sue Parman, 54, of Venice Gardens in South Venice, was arrested March 13 after she failed to return numerous phone calls from detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
An arrest report was not available until Friday.
Detectives received a complaint on Dec. 10, according to a probable cause affidavit, after the complainant noticed a consistent pattern of cash withdrawals over the past two years.
The complainant's relationship to the victim and name were redacted.
Detectives learned Parman entered the victim's life five to six years ago and identified herself as the victim's home care nurse to people.
It's believed the suspect may have been the only power of attorney for the victim, according to a document signed and titled "Maryland Statutory Form, Personal Financial Power of Attorney," discovered by detectives.
Overall, $46,422 in cash was withdrawn at automatic teller machines in 2019 alone. A total of 244 withdrawals took place, and 21 checks were cashed worth $17,250.
Detectives learned a secondary account also had 41 ATM withdrawals in 2019, for a total of $10,533.
Almost all of the withdrawals occurred at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge in Venice, Winn-Dixie grocery store in Venice, and the Bank of America in Venice.
Witnesses at those locations told detectives they observed Parman buy scratch-off Lottery tickets by the hundreds.
Parman was arrested by the Venice Police Department and charged with exploitation of the elderly over $50,000.
Parman was also logged as a part-time nurse with Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
She was released under a supervised release program on Thursday after meeting a $20,000 bond requirement.
Parman has no other arrests in Sarasota County.
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.