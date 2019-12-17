SARASOTA — A nurse practitioner is in jail on $101,500 bond facing charges of sexually abusing a child.
Jerry W. Andrews, 48, of the 600 block of May Apple Way in the Venice subdivision of Lake of the Woods, was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery on a child and distributing obscene material to a child.
According to an arrest report, family members came forward last month to the Department of Children and Families, which investigated and called the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim told investigators that Andrews would show a child under the age of 10 pornographic material depicting Disney characters performing sexual acts. He asked the child to perform the same sex acts on him.
The abuse allegedly happened multiple times on multiple occasions. Andrews told the victim not to tell anyone or the child wouldn’t be able to see a certain person or go swimming, according to the report.
On Friday, a search warrant was executed on Andrews’ computer, where detectives found corroborating evidence he had visited websites with pornographic depictions of Disney characters.
Andrews is listed online as a nurse at Gulf Coast HMA Physician Management LLC in Venice.
