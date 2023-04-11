VENICE — An enhanced proposal for the redevelopment of Wellfield Park as a regional sports complex will be going to Sarasota County soon.
County officials have said they want to build only one regional sports complex and are considering Wellen Park as a possible location.
Venice city officials approved a letter Tuesday adding financial incentives to a prior proposal, to be sent by Mayor Nick Pachota to County Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger.
The letter reiterates the terms of a draft new interlocal parks agreement worked out by city and county staffs that calls for the city to deed the park to the county and take over management of the Venice Community Center and some city parks not considered regional.
Action on it by the County Commission was deferred pending renewal of the county's 1 cent sales surtax in November.
In the interim, City Manager Ed Lavallee told the Council last month that fast-growing Wellen Park has emerged as an alternative location for a regional sports complex. The county plans to develop only one, he said.
He said the city's chances of being selected would be improved by offering to participate financially in the redevelopment of the park. The letter adds the city's pledge of "up to 50% of a park masterplan project and up to $2 million in Venice area Park Impact Fees to support redevelopment of the park.”
He said Finance Director Linda Senne calculates that by the time the city would need to make the payment, in about two years, enough additional impact fee revenue will have been collected to cover it.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council:
• Heard first reading of an ordinance dissolving the Code Enforcement Board, with its remaining responsibilities shifting to staff and the city’s code enforcement magistrate, and adopted a revised schedule of violations and penalties.
• Adopted an ordinance putting Eagle Point Cabin 2 on the Local Register of Historical Resources.
• Adopted an ordinance amending the comprehensive plan to incorporate the annual update on development activity within the mixed-use future land-use categories.
• Authorized the mayor to sign a red tide debris removal grant sub-award under the county’s Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant.
• Adopted a resolution accepting utilities and improvements installed by Watermark at Venice Pinebrook FL LLC and authorizing the mayor to accept a utility easement adjacent to Curry Lane from Watermark.
• Appointed Council Member Dick Longo as the city's representative to the United Way of South Sarasota County’s Long Term Recovery Group Leadership Board.
• Deferred a decision on amending comprehensive plan Strategy OS 1.4.4 to mandate the removal of non-native invasive species.
• Approved a request from City Attorney Kelly Fernandez for a private attorney/client session regarding Neal Communities of SWF LLC v. City of Venice, in which the plaintiffs are seeking the reimbursement of city permit fees. The session was held Tuesday during a recess in the public portion of the meeting.
• Presented Council Member Rick Howard with a certificate for completing the 2023 Institute for Elected Municipal Officials.
• Proclaimed April 23-29, 2023, as “National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.”
• Proclaimed April 2023 as “Sexual Assault Awareness Month.”
• Proclaimed April 2023 as “Water Conservation Month.”
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are available at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.