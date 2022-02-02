Above: As the pandemic continues, the Venice Orchid Society has decided to limit the larger scenic displays such as this one at a past show. That will allow vendors to be spaced further apart for everyone’s safety. Masks should be worn indoors because of the crowds expected for this popular annual show.
This vanilla orchid lives outside attached to a tree trunk.
Without large displays, there will be more space for vendors and social distancing at the 2022 orchid show and sale, Feb. 5-6.
Two orchid plants are blooming on this tree in the yard of a home at Sawgrass.
Right: These orchid plants grow on a tree in Sawgrass at the home of Lou and Tanya Sauppe.
The Venice Orchid Club’s 2022 show at the Venice Community Center will return this coming weekend, Feb. 5-6.
After canceling last year’s show because of COVID-19, club members opted to go on with the show this year, although with a big change for the safety of vendors and attendees.
While there will be as many or more orchids and orchid supplies for sale as in past years, to allow for safer social distancing, the large scenic displays will be missing and there will be no American Orchid Society judging.
That will leave room for buyers to more easily check out each and every booth and leave room for social distancing.
In addition to literally thousands of orchid plants, vendors also will have special orchid pots and other containers, plus every needed supply for the care and propagation of orchids by enthusiasts.
At 55 years, the orchid show is one of the oldest and most popular events in Venice.
Vendors return year after year. This year, they are from the east and west coasts of Florida, as well as from central areas such as Apopka, which is close to Orlando.
The list includes Accent Orchids and Art Stone Orchids from St. Petersburg; Bredren Orchids and Palmer Orchids from Bradenton; Krull-Smith from Apopka; Miranda Orchids from Haines City; Mac’s Orchids from Southwest Ranches; Plantio La Orchidea of Sarasota, Odom’s from Fort Pierce; and from Venice, Orchid Envy on West Venice Avenue.
Artists include water color artist Carol Marcus of Osprey and Just One More Orchid, a supplier of artisan clay objects inspired by and for orchids. Joanna’s Orchid Pottery of Venice offers pottery specifically designed for orchids.
Consider that this show is coming just before Valentine’s Day, making it a convenient place to buy special gifts for friends and loved ones for that special day.
Club members will be available to talk about the club and offer membership to those interested. Check out the club’s booth at the show, which is regularly ranked as the most popular orchid show and sale on Florida’s west coast.
Attendees, Orchid Society members and vendors are all encouraged to wear masks to protect everyone involved.
The club hopes to return to the regular show format next year.
The 2022 show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave, Venice.
