VENICE - Venice High and the city of Venice partnered to honor champion Indians athletes from the 2021-22 school year this past weekend with a parade through town.

The entire Venice High football team and coaching staff took part in the parade, along with Jackson Dye and Riley Grinnell — two Indians athletes who won gold medals as their team came out on top in the Florida Special Olympics.

People lined the streets as the champions rode from Venice High, through downtown to a final celebration at Centennial Park.

Here are some images of the parade, captured by Sun photo contributor Tom O’Neill:

