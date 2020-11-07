Spend any length of time in Venice and you’re likely to encounter the name of John Nolen, the 20th Century urban planner who designed the walkable “City by the Gulf” that would become a model for future communities.
But no accolade likely would have pleased him more than the park that bears his name.
Located a block south of City Hall, John Nolen Park is a quiet patch of tranquility at the center of the Armada Multi-Family District, an area Nolen set aside for apartments that today might be considered affordable housing.
The fact that Nolen’s original design for Venice included dozens of parks and green spaces was no accident. A student of the “garden city” concept popular at the time, he designed neighborhoods so that no residence was more than a couple blocks from a park where families could gather to socialize, play and meditate.
In the April 4, 1926 edition of This Week in Venice, Nolen observed that the cultural and healthy phases of living in post-World War I America were increasingly being emphasized and demanded.
“They want good schools, libraries, ample parkways and recreation space; architectural regulations that offer a protection against ‘atrocities,’ lots large enough to have a little breathing space.”
Born in Philadelphia on June 14, 1869, Nolen was orphaned as a child and spent his formative years at Girard College, a local school for orphans. A good student with an interest in urban reform, he graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School in 1893.
Ten years later, he sold his house and used the money to enroll in Harvard University’s School of Landscape Architecture. There he studied under the likes of noted architects Frederick Olmsted Jr. and Arthur Shurtleff. He earned his master’s degree from Harvard in 1905 and, while still a student, took on his first civic commission, overseeing a design project with the city of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Nolen established his office in Cambridge, Mass. By 1925, he was a prominent figure in urban design and his office was consulting on hundreds of projects, including several in Florida cities such as St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Jacksonville, Sarasota and Clewiston.
When the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (BLE) invited him to design the plan for their new city, Nolen considered the development of Venice as “the beginning of a new day in city planning, not only for Florida, but for all of the country.”
A major reason for his excitement about the project was that he was designing a city from scratch and was unencumbered from having to “re-design” an already existing community.
“We started with an absolutely clean slate, and this gave us an opportunity to change and alter our plans to suit the situation,” he said in the June 3, 1927 edition of Venice News. In choosing an ideal location for a community, he added, “nature led the way and man wisely followed.”
Nolen’s plan for Venice was pedestrian friendly. In keeping with his philosophy, street lights, water lines and other utilities were put into place before any residences were constructed.
“We provide 40-foot parking alleys in the business section, waving adieus to the ‘no parking’ signs,’” he stated in This Week in Venice. “We provide wide streets, Venice Avenue being 200 feet wide in the residence section. And Venice is giving the people a 6-inch concrete base on all their heavy-duty streets. Nearly one half the first unit is given to tennis courts, parks, boulevards, civic center, and other recreational and public space. It’s easy to get this space now, but it would be impossible 10 years from now. Venice, incidentally, is being planned for 50 years ahead.”
Along the beach, Nolen planned a linear park that would protect the dunes. The park would include an amphitheater that would offer the Gulf of Mexico as a backdrop. Nolen also planned and advocated for a 230-acre community to be built for African Americans he called Harlem Village. The plan called for 3,000 people to be housed in two neighborhoods with single family homes set on 50-foot lots. Another 500 would be housed in apartments in the community’s center.
While other Florida cities had rejected the idea of creating separate communities for blacks, the BLE was amenable to Nolen’s vision. Unfortunately, neither Harlem Village nor the beachfront park ever materialized.
The Train Depot was located on the eastern edge of the city to process and ship agricultural products grown on the nearby Venice Farms. And the Edgewood District, a working-class neighborhood with smaller lots and more modest homes, was located nearby. In its marketing brochures, the BLE announced that: “Venice would be a place where the ordinary man could have a chance to get all that the rich have ever been able to get out of Florida.”
Unfortunately, reality caught up with the vision for the “white city” on the Gulf. Florida’s land boom had gone bust, the dark clouds of the approaching Depression were forming, and bad accounting practices by the BLE Realty led the union to eventually pull out of the project in 1929.
The plan for Venice was Nolen’s last major project in Florida. Before his death in 1937, his business struggled. But many of his ideas about mixed-used planning, pedestrian-focused design, and the integration of civic needs and the environment are still practiced today.
Although urban planning has grown more complex in the past nine decades, what with regulatory restrictions and private property rights, Jeff Shrum, Venice’s Development Services director, believes Nolen’s ideals continue to guide the community going forward.
“I do think the inspiration of his plan for Venice still lives in the city’s vision document (Comprehensive Plan) in two ways. First, it recognizes his plan and identifies that it should be preserved and protected. The implementation of this will be done as part of the zoning code rewrite, which is currently underway.”
Secondly, Shrum said the Comprehensive Plan specifically identified two areas of Nolen’s plan, the Downtown and Seaboard areas, as mixed-use areas where the intent is to provide specific regulations that will maintain and enhance the Downtown area while encouraging some transition and enhancement to the Seaboard area.
“That aspect is in keeping with Nolen’s approach to the Downtown area, which provides for the integration and mixture of residential and non-residential uses.”
In his plan for Venice, Nolen named only one of the parks he created, Venezia Park, which is located just west of Venice Regional Hospital and the Publix Shopping Center.
As for the rest, he simply wrote the word “reserved” on each park of his plan, believing that the nearby residents of those communities should enjoy the ability to name their own spaces.
As for the park that bears his name, it was previously known as Palmetto Park until the city chose to rename it in 1995 in honor of the community’s original benefactor. On any given day, it’s the perfect place to walk one’s dog, watch children enjoy the shaded playground and remember the man who envisioned a utopian paradise where life could be lived to the fullest.
