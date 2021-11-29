featured topical Venice pedestrian killed in Sarasota STAFF REPORT Nov 29, 2021 Nov 29, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Venice man was killed after walking in front of a car on Bee Ridge Road Sunday night, according to authorities. PHOTO PROVIDED SARASOTA — A Venice pedestrian was killed after crossing in front of a car driving on Bee Ridge Road on Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, a Sarasota woman was driving a sedan east on Bee Ridge Road in the center lane and was approaching Maceachen Boulevard.A 69-year-old Venice man was walking across Bee Ridge Road heading south when he walked in front of the sedan, stated a report.The front of the sedan hit the man, and he was pronounced dead on scene.Florida Highway Patrol are currently investigating the crash. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Key West getting 'abolished?' This story is #1 Decline in COVID-19 cases ends Loveland Center gets millions of views on social media app Venice to buy land for new public park Richard's Foodporium stores abruptly close Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Key West getting 'abolished?' This story is #1 Decline in COVID-19 cases ends Loveland Center gets millions of views on social media app Venice to buy land for new public park Richard's Foodporium stores abruptly close
