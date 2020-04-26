VENICE — A few weeks ago, the Venice Aviation Society Inc., based at Venice Municipal Airport, volunteers offered to pick up personal protective equipment, or PPE, on behalf of local hospitals.
Unwilling to sit around and wait for a call for assistance, local pilots came up with their own way to help the effort to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dave Wimberly, VASI president learned last week that Piper Aircraft Company in Vero Beach was making medical face shields for local hospitals.
“Piper Aircraft had reconfigured a portion of their assembly line in order to make these devices,” Wimberly said. “Once the local orders were filled, Piper informed us that medical shields were now available at material cost. VASI members decided to buy these shields and donate them to local hospitals, urgent care centers, and other medical facilities.”
A VASI volunteer, pilot Paul Cellecz, departed Venice Airport early Tuesday in his Beechcraft Bonanza and returned that afternoon with medical supplies.
Recipients of the shields included Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Englewood Community Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the SMH Urgent Care Center on the Venice Bypass, Primary Urgent Care on East Venice Avenue, Venice Fire Department firefighters and EMTs, and Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe assisted living facility.
“We just wanted to get the ball rolling and do this for our local area,” Wimberly said. “VASI pilots are ready, willing and able to fly these types of flights when called upon.”
“It’s indicative of the spirit of Venice,” he said. “They’re willing to join the fight against this pandemic.”
He said 11 pilots have volunteered their services free of charge, which includes the pilot, plane and fuel, Wimberly said.
Press coverage of the volunteer flights even inspired a couple from Plantation to make a voluntary financial contribution to the medical aid flights, he added.
“They have no connection to VASI or the Venice Airport. They just wanted to help out,” Wimberly said. “This is going on all over the country at general aviation airports. We thought we’d get right on it, too. We’re on standby, and ready to go.”
