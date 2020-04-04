VENICE — In its first-ever online board of directors meeting, the Venice Aviation Society, Inc. voted Monday to reach out to Venice Regional Bayfront Health and Sarasota Memorial Hospital to offer assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Most community based organizations are doing what they can to help in the fight against the pandemic,” VASI President David Wimberly said. “VASI is no exception. The board unanimously approved ‘Venice Hospital Volunteer Flights.’”
It’s similar to the Bahama Relief Flights that VASI pilots provided following Hurricane Dorian in September, and its ongoing Angle Flights missions that provide free air transportation for passengers in need of medical treatment.
“We’ve notified the Venice hospital and SMH that VASI pilots are ready, willing, and able to volunteer their services to help the hospital,” Wimberly said. “The pilot will volunteer his plane, time, and fuel, totally cost free to hospital.”
Wimberly said the missions will fly emergency equipment, “either for pick up or delivery.”
He said passengers will not be allowed — with only a pilot on the plane.
“We can carry up to 500 pounds of product, and we travel at 200 mph so we can cover a lot of distance in a short amount of time,” he said.
Flights will be within approximately 500 nautical miles of the Venice Municipal Airport, reaching as far as Charleston, Atlanta or Mobile, and throughout Florida.
Two pilots have already offered their services.
Both hospitals responded positively, Wimberly said.
“They referred our information to their perspective purchasing departments so when something comes up, they will contact us. The pilots, they want to contribute. They’re ready to go. They’re ready for a mission,” Wimberly said.
The VASI Board reacted favorably to the online meeting, which attracted more than usual attendance. The board even decided to have their regular membership monthly meetings continue online.
“It gives us the ability to have multiple speakers and perhaps shorter presentations. We are working out the details and will let members know how they can join the audience. VASI public meetings may be shutdown, but we are still operating, trying to make the most of a stressful situation,” Wimberly said.
The Federal Aviation Administration is requiring all General Aviation airports, like the Venice Municipal Airport, to remain open as part of the nation’s emergency management operations system.
