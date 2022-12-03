VENICE — Five parcels that bookend vacant land across Laurel Road from Laurel Nokomis School will be considered for annexation by the Planning Commission Tuesday.

The City Council approved pre-annexation agreements this week for Laurel Road Assemblage West, comprising two parcels totaling about 12 acres, and Laurel Road Assemblage East, consisting of three parcels totaling about 11 acres.


