VENICE — Five parcels that bookend vacant land across Laurel Road from Laurel Nokomis School will be considered for annexation by the Planning Commission Tuesday.
The City Council approved pre-annexation agreements this week for Laurel Road Assemblage West, comprising two parcels totaling about 12 acres, and Laurel Road Assemblage East, consisting of three parcels totaling about 11 acres.
The joint planning agreement/interlocal service boundary agreement between the city and Sarasota County contemplates the eventual annexation of the land.
It also provides that development on the property will be served by county water and sewer.
Applications for a comprehensive plan amendment and a rezoning of the parcels are also on the Commission’s agenda.
The current future land use designations are Sarasota County Medium Density Residential for the western parcels and Sarasota County Moderate Density Residential and Office/MultiFamily Residential for the eastern ones.
Applicant 2001 Laurel LLC wants to change those to Venice Mixed Use Corridor, with a Commercial, General zoning designation.
All of the applications will go to the City Council with a Planning Commission recommendation of approval or denial. In addition, the proposed comp plan amendment has to undergo state review.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Commission is scheduled to:
• Consider site-and-development plans for amenity centers for Magnolia Bay North and South, single-family neighborhoods on either side of Ranch Road east of I-75 in North Venice. Each would have a pool, other recreational facilities and a restroom building.
• Consider a preliminary plat amendment for the Mirasol development, north of Laurel Road and east of Knights Trail Road. The proposed change would create a total of 10 lots between Montecito Street and the southeastern edge of the development.
• Consider a site-and-development plan amendment to allow a podiatry office at 2489 Precision Drive, an outparcel of The Shoppes of Laurel Square.
The Commission has final authority over site-and-development plans, but City Council approval of the proposed preliminary plat amendment is required.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.
