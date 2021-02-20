VENICE — The city’s Historic Preservation Board wants oversight over the demolition of all historic properties, and the Architectural Review Board, which currently has most of it, doesn’t.
“Our board is specifically a design board,” ARB Vice Chair Jon Barrick told the Planning Commission on Tuesday, and the city code provides little guidance for it on demolitions.
A rewrite of the HPB and ARB sections of the land-development regulations is on hold pending the Commission’s resolution of the demolition issue, Development Services Director Jeff Shrum said.
Commission Chair Barry Snyder analyzed their responsibilities.
“It looks to me like there’s an awful lot of overlap between the two groups,” Snyder said to his collegues.
Specifically, the HPB determines “whether applications for changes to local (historic) register properties meet established guidelines,” while the ARB is in charge of “administration and enforcement of reasonable aesthetic standards to apply in appropriate areas or districts of the city.”
New construction, exterior alterations, a color change or demolition of a structure in the Historic Venice District or the Venetian Theme District generally requires a certificate of architectural compliance from the ARB.
Altering, adding to, demolishing or moving a structure on the local historic register needs a certificate of appropriateness from the HPB.
There are only seven of those, however. The HPB members say that they’re more capable of reviewing demolition applications for historic properties and point out that the city code has standards for their review.
Giving them jurisdiction would lead to saving more historic properties, they say.
And that’s what concerns some critics of the idea.
Don O’Connell, who owns historic properties said he believes the HPB would reject all demolition applications, even for properties that are safety hazards.
Appeals of its decisions would go to the City Council, which would have to choose between supporting the board and risking a lawsuit for having restricted the owner’s property rights or overruling it and appearing to be cool toward historic preservation.
He said to put the HPB in charge and “we’re going to be in these lawsuits and we’re going to lose these lawsuits.”
“I’ve never seen a case that the city of Venice has won yet,” he said.
The Commission didn’t decide what to do about demolitions but the members are in agreement about something that would resolve the issue: The city doesn’t need two boards.
The consultant and staff will come up with a plan for a merged board for the Commission to consider.
Commissioner Kit McKeon, a former City Council member, warned of the possibility of a “food fight” if the boards aren’t amenable to consolidation.
“I think we’ve got to tread lightly,” he said.And the Commission will probably want to get Council input before long, Shrum said, as this is a policy decision.
