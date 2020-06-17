VENICE — The Venice Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously rejected a Comprehensive Plan Amendment that would have created a new and unique “mixed use transitional” future land use designation in North Venice.
A 214-acre parcel north of Laurel Road, owned by the Hurt family, was annexed into the city in 2019 and has a Sarasota County Rural future land use designation.
By law the city must ultimately provide a city zoning designation.
The Venice Planning Commission agreed, but did not support the plan before them.
Commissioners said the new land use designation allowed nearly all existing implementing zoning designations within the parcel, leaving too much opportunity for incompatible uses.
Attorney for the Hurt family, Jeff Boone, said because the Hurt family does not have plans to develop the property at this time, the new land use designation and accompanying zoning designations would have provided maximum flexibility should the time come when a development petition is submitted.
The parcel is separated into two sections by Salt Creek. The petitioner wanted to generally split the property into residential development north of the creek, and industrial uses south of it. But there were complications factors, like allowing some other uses on either side of the creek.
Commissioner Bill Willson and Kit McKeon both said the southern portion needed to be industrial.
“I’m uncomfortable they could have residential and industrial in that southern section,” McKeon said. “It’s too much flexibility, in my view, especially the southern piece.”
“I do applaud you keeping the two separate, but really is seems very arbitrary using the creek,” Willson said.
Chairman Barry Snyder said separating industrial from residential uses by only a small creek was a potential problem.
“My problem is having the creek as a separator … having industrial right up to the creek. That’s not a whole lot of separation. Erosion will change that (line) over time,” Snyder said.
“It’s compatibility we’re worried about,” Commissioner Shaun Graser said.
No one wanted to offer a motion to reject the development petition, but City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said the board needed to take action.
What the body finally agreed to was to recommend to City Council, which has final say, a motion to accept the petition, which the Commission then voted down.
