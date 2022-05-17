Celebrating Independence Day 2021

Fireworks light up the Venice skyline on Sunday night during the Fourth of July celebration. The fireworks were launched from the Venice South Jetty.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

VENICE — To celebrate Independence Day, there will be fireworks shot shortly after 9 p.m. July 4 from the South Jetty.

The show will last around 30 minutes and can be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, as well as other locations around Venice.

The South Jetty and Jetty Jacks Refreshment Deck will be closed for safety.

Boats should be at anchor by 8:15 p.m. on July 4, and the Venice inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:30 p.m. until around 45 minutes after the firework grand finale.

In the case of inclement weather, the fireworks show may be delayed. Visit the city of Venice Facebook page at "Venice, Florida Municipal Government" or the news section on the city website at

venicegov.com

