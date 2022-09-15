DallaCosta

Former Venice quarterback Nico DallaCosta throws under pressure against St. Frances Academy in a 49-7 loss on Oct. 4, 2019. It was the only time the two schools have previously met.

 AP PHOTO/SUN FILE PHOTO

VENICE — The Venice High School Indians face the nation's #3-ranked high school football team tonight in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2.

St. Frances Academy of Baltimore is coming to town and will play Venice -- ranked #52 in the nation -- in a game set for 8 p.m. tonight at Powell-Davis Stadium.

