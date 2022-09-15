featured topical Venice plays tonight on ESPN2 STAFF REPORT Sep 15, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Former Venice quarterback Nico DallaCosta throws under pressure against St. Frances Academy in a 49-7 loss on Oct. 4, 2019. It was the only time the two schools have previously met. AP PHOTO/SUN FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — The Venice High School Indians face the nation's #3-ranked high school football team tonight in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2.St. Frances Academy of Baltimore is coming to town and will play Venice -- ranked #52 in the nation -- in a game set for 8 p.m. tonight at Powell-Davis Stadium.The Panthers (2-0) are ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation, according to MaxPreps, and feature several standout recruits — prompting ESPN2 to come to town and televise the game.“I think it’s good for our community to get our high school and our stadium on TV. These kids will remember this for the rest of their lives, and they’ll have that video for the rest of their lives.“It’s the third time for us (on ESPN programming), and it’s really cool.”The game is being dedicated to Tyler McKenzie, a former Venice player who passed away recently.The Venice Gondolier's full pre-game coverage of tonight's game can be read here.Those who can't watch the game can follow updates from the Venice Gondolier at the newspaper's Facebook page and also at SunPreps on Twitter. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice hospital rejected offer to reopen ER Lt. Gov. candidate: DeSantis is on Proud Boys' side Developer Neal sues city for $1.4 million Venice hospital closure seen as inevitable ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice hospital rejected offer to reopen ER Lt. Gov. candidate: DeSantis is on Proud Boys' side Developer Neal sues city for $1.4 million Venice hospital closure seen as inevitable ShorePoint faces lawsuit over closure Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
