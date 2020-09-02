The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Brian Beideman, 61, 1800 block of Curry Terrace, North Venice. Charges: domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Natalie Behnke, 34, 600 block of Everest Road, Venice. Charge: two counts of battery, drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,500.

• Susan Plyer, 48, 300 block of N. Pinewood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.

• Garrett Lehmann, 21, 4500 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $250.

• Angela Nickell, 52, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• Sherri Sandstrom, 61, 100 block of S. Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Betsy Nievez de Zambrano, 45, 800 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: exploitation of elderly. Bond: $25,000.

• Dayton Zamora, 18, 2000 Mesic Hammock Way, Venice. Charge: child abuse without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Lawrence Parkin, 48, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for drug possession. Bond: none.

• Nicholas Yashin, 39, 12000 block of Richezza Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a new legend drug without prescription, resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $620.

• William White, 28, 1900 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, probation violation. Bond: none.

• Shanna Wilson, 33, 200 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charges: drug equipment possession and two Manatee County warrants, for dealing in stolen property, and defrauding a pawn broker. Bond: $18,050.

• Harry Ponting, 68, 200 block of Unicorn Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Brendon Rich, 23, 600 block of W. Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI with property damage, DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $620.

• James Williams, 40, 100 block of S. New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: carrying an unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.

• Zackery Johnson, 27, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Mary Lamar, 53, 400 block of N. Quincy Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• William Crow, 49, 700 block of S. Gondola Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Gergo Kekesi, 29, 3400 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $740.

• Joseph Forte, 40, W. Oak St., Osprey. Charge: DUI with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.

• Michael Capuano, 34, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

• Brandon Groves, 22, 800 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• James Leighton, 34, 100 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.

• Lisa Silvano, 40, 800 block of Myrtle Ave., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, methamphetamine) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $3,500.

• Valeriy Vigil, 23, 700 block of N. Groveland Ave., Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

• Carly Briandi, 23, 400 block of Randolf Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

• Yusleydi Silverio, 32, Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Anthony Antonucci, 57, 600 block of Colonia Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Mariah Merchant, 28, 1600 block of Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary, dealing in stolen property, fraud by providing false owner information to a pawn dealer. Bond: $16,500.

• Whitney Pol, 33, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

• Brian Morton, 34, 500 block of Shady Lawn Ave., Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $150.

• Rickey Wilkens, 63, 1600 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Coty Poorman, 33, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: New York State fugitive. Bond: none.

Criminal registration:

• Eric Schellinger, 44, 300 block of N. River Road, Venice.

• Glynn Lewis, 33, 600 block of Spencer Ave., Nokomis.

Compiled by Greg Giles

