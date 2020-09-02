The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brian Beideman, 61, 1800 block of Curry Terrace, North Venice. Charges: domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Natalie Behnke, 34, 600 block of Everest Road, Venice. Charge: two counts of battery, drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,500.
• Susan Plyer, 48, 300 block of N. Pinewood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
• Garrett Lehmann, 21, 4500 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $250.
• Angela Nickell, 52, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
• Sherri Sandstrom, 61, 100 block of S. Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Betsy Nievez de Zambrano, 45, 800 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: exploitation of elderly. Bond: $25,000.
• Dayton Zamora, 18, 2000 Mesic Hammock Way, Venice. Charge: child abuse without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Lawrence Parkin, 48, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for drug possession. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Yashin, 39, 12000 block of Richezza Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a new legend drug without prescription, resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $620.
• William White, 28, 1900 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, probation violation. Bond: none.
• Shanna Wilson, 33, 200 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charges: drug equipment possession and two Manatee County warrants, for dealing in stolen property, and defrauding a pawn broker. Bond: $18,050.
• Harry Ponting, 68, 200 block of Unicorn Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Brendon Rich, 23, 600 block of W. Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI with property damage, DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $620.
• James Williams, 40, 100 block of S. New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: carrying an unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.
• Zackery Johnson, 27, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Mary Lamar, 53, 400 block of N. Quincy Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• William Crow, 49, 700 block of S. Gondola Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Gergo Kekesi, 29, 3400 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $740.
• Joseph Forte, 40, W. Oak St., Osprey. Charge: DUI with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Michael Capuano, 34, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Brandon Groves, 22, 800 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• James Leighton, 34, 100 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Lisa Silvano, 40, 800 block of Myrtle Ave., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, methamphetamine) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $3,500.
• Valeriy Vigil, 23, 700 block of N. Groveland Ave., Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Carly Briandi, 23, 400 block of Randolf Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
• Yusleydi Silverio, 32, Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Anthony Antonucci, 57, 600 block of Colonia Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Mariah Merchant, 28, 1600 block of Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary, dealing in stolen property, fraud by providing false owner information to a pawn dealer. Bond: $16,500.
• Whitney Pol, 33, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Brian Morton, 34, 500 block of Shady Lawn Ave., Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $150.
• Rickey Wilkens, 63, 1600 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Coty Poorman, 33, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: New York State fugitive. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
• Eric Schellinger, 44, 300 block of N. River Road, Venice.
• Glynn Lewis, 33, 600 block of Spencer Ave., Nokomis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.