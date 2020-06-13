The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jacqueline Francis, 54, 1800 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Lane Lewellyn, 26, 2800 block of Kennedy Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Aaron Merwine, 27, 3900 block of Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Charges: probation violation, drug equipment possession. Bond: none.
• Jolene Ruelle, 32, 7400 block of Capital Heights St., Englewood. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for probation violation. Bond: none.
• April Williams, 48, 500 block of W. Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth, hydrocodone). Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Rosemary Houmis, 25, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for probation violation, driving wild license suspended. Bond: none.
• Cody Pixley, 32, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
