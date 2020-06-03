The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Barbara Conklin, 61, 1000 block of Tarpon Center Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Alyssa Roberts, 21, 1000 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Dennis Fitzpatrick, 44, 300 block of Parkdale Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
• Christina West, 40, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Krisztina Szigetkozi, 45, 400 block of Bellini Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Jason Bowles, 24, 200 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: battery, child abuse without great bodily harm, resisting an officer. Bond: $9,500.
• Ricky Britt Jr., 33, 2500 block of Northway Drive, Venice. Charges: battery causing bodily harm, two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Blaine Mitchell, 24, 100 block of W. Perry Street, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Crystal Sullivan, 31, 3000 block of Woodmere Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• William Fitchett, 20, 100 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Malik Outing, 18, 400 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
