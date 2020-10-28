The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Kevin Eickholt, 27, 2000 block of 38th Street, Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Joseph Flatt, 20, 20 block of E. Laurel Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.

• William Barnett, 20, 1200 block of Cypress Avenue, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Angella Nickell, 52, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.

• Gene Cazeau, 25, 800 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Bryan Gentry, 40, 100 block of Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam, methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

• Brian Sink, 36, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.

• Scott Strand, 47, 1500 block of Bayshore Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana, drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,120.


• Kier McLaughlin, 52, 100 block of Palmetto Road East, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.

• Roger Griffith, 43, 100 Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: possession of marijuana, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,200.

• James Dethloff, 30, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• James Murabito, 73, 1900 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: $1,500.

• John Doherty, 27, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxymorphone) without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Shannon Lamb, 39, 2100 block of Woodmere Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.

- Compiled by Greg Giles

