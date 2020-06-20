The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Cooper Lawson, 25, 400 block of Lawson Lane, Bradford, Vt. Charges: two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. Bond: $15,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Cameron Benoit, 30, 5000 block of N. Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Jason Brigham, 49, Sylvania Avenue, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protection order). Bond: $10,000.
• Sandra Izykowska, 31, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Cameron Pace, 40, 300 block of Pine Tree Road, Venice. Charges: Orange County warrants for aggravated stalking, written threats to kill or do bodily harm, sexual cyberharassment, harassing phone calls. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Palmer, 54, 300 block of Maraviya Boulevard., Nokomis. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
• Richard Rivers, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine, destroying or concealing evidence. Bond: $3,000.
• Quintin Adkins, 22, 400 block of Leger Road, Nokomis. Charge: intimidation: sending written threat to kill. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Churchman, 30, transient, Venice. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Andrew Bailey, 28, 200 block of E. Palm Ave., Nokomis. Charge: Manatee County warrant for burglary. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Millmine, 45, Azalea St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol — Venice reported the following arrest:
• Hernandez Ramirez, 13000 block of 57th Place, Lake Worth. Charges: DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
