The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Osiel Martinez, 39, 1000 block of E. 21st St., Palmetto. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked or equivalent status (third or subsequent violation). Bond: $500.

• Ashley Dietz, 37, 1200 block of Lane 14, Worland, Wy. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, drug equipment possession, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, fleeing to elude police, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $25,000.

• John Soravilla, 68, 1500 block of W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

• Jason Jeffery, 43, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Alicia Dorsch, 31, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

• Brandon Emerson, 27, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (marijuana hash oil), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Vyvanse), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (acetaminophen/oxycodone hydrochloride), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (clonazepam), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine hydrochloride), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $10,000.

• Ralph Gross III, 47, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine), probation violation. Bond: none.

• John Howlings, 61, 13700 block of Cambridge Drive, Venice. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, driving while license is suspended, operate a motorcycle without a license, attach registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,240.

• Mark Merring Jr., 30, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Alex Perry, 56, 600 block of Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Courtney Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession and or use of drug equipment, probation violation: two counts of possession of a controlled substance/other. Bond: $500.

• Christina Moran, 39, 100 block of Pina Ave., Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (xanax), and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.

• Aristotle Omalley, 43, 100 block of S. Ruby Ave., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Kyle Thompson, 34, 200 block of Glenwood Av., Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

• Christopher Rodgers, 37, 2900 block of Arrowhead Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $25,000.

• Calvin Bennett, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Ave., Venice. Charges: aggravated assault, battery. Bond: $75,000.

• Marlene Hogeland, 74, 5800 block of Adams Ave., Venice. Charge: two counts of trespassing. Bond: $1,000.

• Aaron Pol, 40, 600 block of N. Auburn Road, Venice. Charge: possession of heroin. Bond: $1,500.

• Walrudes Tavaresfilho, 53, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.

• Eric Church, 31, 5300 block of N. Dream Lane, Nokomis. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.

• David Pelke, 54, 200 block of N. Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.

• Dionne Dycus, 51, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: attached registration or license plate not assigned. Bond: $120.

• Ashley Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: In-custody arrest for prostitution, possession of drug equipment, on hold for Manatee County. Bond: none.

• Sean Clarke, 22, 300 block of Gardenia St., Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoke, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.

• Davis Jameson, 61, 500 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court (failure to appear), probation violation. Bond: none.

• Samantha Becht, 25, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Cody Brickner, 20, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.

• Nicholas Jacobsen, 35, 1100 block of Leeward Road, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, obstructing justice. Bond: none.

• Brittany Maddens, 31, 200 block of E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual offender), probation violation. Bond: $3,120.

• Stephanie Barnett, 32, 3300 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,000.

• Danielle Drake, 26, 2200 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

• Tiffany Cooke, 30, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Bryanna Sheckler, 29, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

• Tre’Quan Outing, 19, 600 block of Church St., Nokomis. Charges: three counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business. Bond: $60,000. 

— Compiled by Greg Giles

