The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jennifer McClelland, 39, Capris Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Susan Lee Redmon, 52, 3400 block of E. Laurel Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: driver’s license expired more than six months/attach plate not assigned/no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $6,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Karl Burton, 64, 500 block of Morningside Drive, Venice. Charge: two counts of probation violation (protection order violation). Bond: none.
• Faith Monyhan, 221, 344 Fareham Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.
• Maurice Rogers, 34, 2900 block of Dogwood Road, Venice. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
• Stephen Broza, 54, 400 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charge: In-custody arrest for probation violation. Bond: none.
• Lore Talbert, 63, 800 block of Polaris Road, Venice. Charge: Lee County warrant for probation violation. Bond: none.
• Promise Kinsey, 22, no address provided, Venice. Charge: Attempted homicide; felony act that could cause death. Bond: none
• Sean Clarke, 23, 300 block of Gardenia Road, Venice. Charges: robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon by a Florida felon. Bond: $200,000.
• Aaron Merwine, 28, 300 block of Bucknell Road, Venice. Charges: grand theft auto, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license, drug equipment possession, probation violation. Bond: none.
• Stephen Dukes, 48, 100 block of Medici Terrace, Osprey. Charges: two Charlotte County warrants for scheme to defraud and misapplication of money received for property improvements. Bond: $54,000.
• Joseph Giroux, 43, 200 block of Bayview Park, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mary Cowling, 52, 1300 block of N. River Road, Venice. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.
• Tiffanie Garnett, 48, 100 block of E. Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: distribution of synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $20,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Austin Coffey, 28, Boca Ciega St., Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court (failure to appear), operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,620.
