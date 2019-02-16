The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Erik Salvador Saldana-Caballero, 47, Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Jean Morrison Stevens, 43, 6500 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charges: hold for Palm Beach County for grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and failure to appear (original charge: possession of drug paraphernalia). Bond: $11,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Coats, 28, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court, larceny, petit theft. Bond: $15,000.
Sara Overacre, 27, 3800 block of Woodmere Park, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Israel Santiago, 39, 9000 block of Excelsior Loop, Venice. Charge: Highlands County, non-support. Bond: $50,415.
Samuel Singletary, 22, 2000 block E. Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: Battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
Michael Theodore Porter, 34, 510 block of Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and contempt of court (original charge: writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support). Bond: $1,320.
Barry Thomas Dekmar, 61, 4000 block of Kilpatrick Road, Englewood. Charge: second-degree petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Timothy Patrick Goode, 48, 100 block of Antigua Circle, Engelwood. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support). Bond: $1,060.Michael Anthony Millmine, 44, 1200 block of Shore View Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
David Daniel Okeefe, 51, 100 block of Circle Drive, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Samuel Singletary, 40, 200 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief, property damage of more than $200 but less than $1,000. Bond: $500.
Adam Campbell, 26, 600 block of Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Christopher Allen Phillips, 39, 600 block of South Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: hold for Jefferson County, Missouri, out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
Louis Reed, 32, 700 block of Church St., Nokomis.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
