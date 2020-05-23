The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Harvey Marth, 31, 100 block of Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Stacey Kalmakof, 26, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Judy Tolhurst, 47, 5300 block of 41 bypass, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Adam Campbell, 27, 400 block of Gulf Breeze, Venice. Charges: armed burglary dwelling, structure or conveyance, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Gregory Willingham, 58, 4900 block of Nele Street, Nokomis. Charges: three counts of trespassing. Bond: none.
Teresa Lee, 54, 200 block of N. Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Edward Wilson, 61, 100 block of N. Portia Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Joel Clara, 38, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: loitering, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Kaitlin Holland, 26, 900 block of Seneca Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Augie Jannace, 43, 200 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,500.
Andrew Walters, 40, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: failure to provide worker’s compensation insurance, contracting without a business certificate. Bond: $2,000.
Monique Goodnight, 37, 800 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
