The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Harvey Marth, 31, 100 block of Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Stacey Kalmakof, 26, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Judy Tolhurst, 47, 5300 block of 41 bypass, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Adam Campbell, 27, 400 block of Gulf Breeze, Venice. Charges: armed burglary dwelling, structure or conveyance, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Gregory Willingham, 58, 4900 block of Nele Street, Nokomis. Charges: three counts of trespassing. Bond: none.

Teresa Lee, 54, 200 block of N. Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Edward Wilson, 61, 100 block of N. Portia Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Joel Clara, 38, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: loitering, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.

Kaitlin Holland, 26, 900 block of Seneca Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Augie Jannace, 43, 200 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,500.

Andrew Walters, 40, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: failure to provide worker’s compensation insurance, contracting without a business certificate. Bond: $2,000.

Monique Goodnight, 37, 800 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Greg Giles and Brianna Kwasnik

