The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• William Strickland, 60, 400 block of Washington Ave., Osprey. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

• Heather Johnson, 34, 1600 block of Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Brian Bowen, 37, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Julian Mathena, 21, 1300 block of Falls Of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Todd Nottingham, 33, 1800 block of Bridge St., Englewood. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $5,000.

• David Jameson, 61, 500 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, probation violation. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Cameron Grimes, 27, 200 block of Mt. Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, hit and run. Bond: $240.

Criminal registration:

• William Schork, 34, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood.

• Wesley Council, 63, 500 block of N. Menendez St., Venice.

Compiled by Greg Giles

