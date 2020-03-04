The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Christopher Sanford, 52, Pine Valley Place, Rotonda West. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Gregory Willingham, 58, Laurel Road and U.S. 41, Nokomis. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
• Gabriel Rivera, 45, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: drug equipment possession. Bond: $500.
• Shane Ward, 46, 5200 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: four counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Eric Sickler, 31, 10100 block of Tramore St., Englewood. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
• Sylvia Hollister, 77, 100 block of Venice Palms Blvd., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Kameron Gibson, 57, 200 block of Verona St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Culp, 43, 5900 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Anthony Pelligrini, 61, no address provided, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Gregory Schwartz, 49, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Jason Hays, 40, 100 block of N. River Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jesse Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: drug equipment possession. Bond: $500.
• Damien Donovan, 46, 10000 block of Crooked Creek Drive, Venice. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registrations:
• Kathy Hendrixson, 58, 9800 block of Wingood Drive, Venice.
• Marie Marth, 29, 200 block of N. Jessica St., Nokomis.
• Charles Anderson, 32, 800 block of Wright St., Englewood.
• Robert Harris, 43, 700 block of Church St., Nokomis.
