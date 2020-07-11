The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Tracie Foster, 51, homeless, Sarasota. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Katharine Reigeluth, 33, 5000 block of Southern Pine Circle, Venice. Charges: three counts of drug possession (marijuana, amphetamine salts, buprenorphine) with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school, church or business, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (xanax), drug equipment possession. Bond: $24,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Crabtree, 33, 1000 block of Capri Isle Boulevard, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,120.
• John Goulet, 39, 3500 block of E. Laurel Road, Nokomis. Charges: eight DUI-related charges, four counts of child neglect without bodily harm. Bond: $22,000.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
• Edward Stracuzzi, 50, no address reported, Osprey. Charges: fleeing to elude law enforcement, child neglect without bodily harm, DUI, DUI with a person under 18, two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Joseph Valderrama, 24, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, three counts of DUI with property damage. Bond: $1,620.
• Suzanne Kehoe, 54, no address reported, Englewood. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.
• William Spears, 38, 200 block of S. Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear), two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,500.
• Jackie Arnett, 42, 400 block of Olive Ave., Nokomis. Charge: Bourbon County, KY, warrant. Bond: none.
• Mario Blackbull, 34, 100 block of S. Emerald Ave., Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• James Dethoff, 29, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Lykins, 35, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Courtney Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Steven Peak, 57, 700 block of Sorrento Inlet, Nokomis. Charge: possession of crack cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
