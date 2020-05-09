The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Ariel Bryant, 29, 7200 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation or parole. Bond: none.

• Blake Jewel, 23, 3200 block of Eagle St., Sarasota. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (alprazolam). Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• William Spears, 38, 200 block of Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth, alprazolam). Bond: $3,000.

• Brian Bowen, 37, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, carrying a concealed weapon without a license (knife). Bond: $2,000.

• Stacey Gutzler, 30, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (xanex). Bond: $1,500.

• Brian Sink, 36, 2600 block of Mallow St. Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

Rondell Taylor, 32, 300 block of Scott St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (xanex), drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

Kasey Sentel, 24, 500 block of Whippoorwhill Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

James Davidson, 34, 300 block of S. Revenna St., Venice. Charges: failure to report sex offender residence chance, failure to register as a sex offender. Bond: none.

Ricardo Delvizo, 48, 500 block of N. Osprey Ave., Osprey. Charges: trespassing, two counts of battery. Bond: $1,500.

Anthony Schmidt, 54, 100 block of Jacaranda Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Greg Giles

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments