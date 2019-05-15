The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gregory Willingham, 57, East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Manuri, 60, block of 1100 Buttonwood Court, Venice. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; hit and run; leaving the scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond:none
Caleb Dakdok, 21, 1000 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Ian Mahmudi, 33, 1400 block of Ravinia Court, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI, possession of marijuana, drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,620.
Guillermo Meyzen, 44, 5400 block of Simrak Street, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Barry Whiteland, 55, 8000 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, use of a two-way electronic device to facilitate commission of a felony. Bond: $10,000.
Monica Wilson, 62, 900 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Robert Palmer, 51, 500 block of Morrison Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI, driving with a suspended license. Bond: $620.
Robert Squire, 61, 19000 block of Jacinda Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Thomas Harmening.
