The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Valerie Guido, 68, 400 block of Menendez Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Kristen Hanna, 34, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, operate motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
• Sebastian Leal, 24, 14000 block of Marginada Court, Hialeah. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
• Mitchell Mason, 36, Harwich Circle, Englewood. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: none.
• John Sauer, 38, 3800 block of Portlane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Zachary Johnson, 27, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• Cheyne Germaine, 39, 200 block of Venice East Boulevard, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Anthony Fraley, 38, 200 block of Conrad Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed, larceny petty theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $2,000.
• Christopher Boehm, 36, 8400 block of Roosevelt Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Alicia Dorsch, 31, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Brandon Emerson, 27, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (marijuana hash oil), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Vyvanse), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (acetaminophen/oxycodone hydrochloride), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (clonazepam), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine hydrochloride), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $10,000.
Ralph Gross III, 47, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine), probation violation. Bond: none.
John Howlings, 61, 13700 block of Cambridge Drive, Venice. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, driving while license is suspended, operate a motorcycle without a license, attach registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,240.
Mark Merring Jr., 30, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Alex Perry, 56, 600 block of Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Courtney Wilkinson, 32, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession and or use of drug equipment, probation violation: two counts of possession of a controlled substance/other. Bond: $500.
Christina Moran, 39, 100 block of Pina Ave., Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (xanax), and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
Aristotle Omalley, 43, 100 block of S. Ruby Ave., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Kyle Thompson, 34, 200 block of Glenwood Av., Osprey. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Christopher Rodgers, 37, 2900 block of Arrowhead Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $25,000.
Calvin Bennett, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Ave., Venice. Charges: aggravated assault, battery. Bond: $75,000.
Marlene Hogeland, 74, 5800 block of Adams Ave., Venice. Charge: two counts of trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
Aaron Pol, 40, 600 block of N. Auburn Road, Venice. Charge: possession of heroin. Bond: $1,500.
Walrudes Tavaresfilho, 53, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
Eric Church, 31, 5300 block of N. Dream Lane, Nokomis. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
David Pelke, 54, 200 block of N. Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Bryanna Sheckler, 29, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Tre’Quan Outing, 19, 600 block of Church St., Nokomis. Charges: three counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business. Bond: $60,000.
Criminal registration:
James Mulvaney, 41, 300 block of Pedro St., Venice.
Larry Petersen, 36, 3100 block of Juno Road, Venice.
