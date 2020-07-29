Sex offender registration:
• Chad Durbrow, 46, 611 Chirico Drive, Nokomis.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Rita Johnston, 49, 1700 block of Croton Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Troy Moran, 34, 2500 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for probation violation. Bond: none.
• Ronald Anderson, 21, 2400 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied vehicle unarmed, petit theft. Bond: $1,620.
• Valerie Guido, 68, 400 block of Menendez Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Adam Luzaszek, 35, 100 block of N. Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (alprazolam). Bond: $3,000.
• Leanne Brucker, 51, 100 block of Lakeview Lane, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Edward Shingle, 55, 100 block of S. Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
• Marie Marth, 29, 100 block of S. Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Kevin Kovalsky, 53, homeless. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Judith O’Connor, 33, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: possession of heroin. Bod: $1,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Patrick Frye, 62, 1600 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
Criminal registration:
• Angela Gaudioso, 30, 5900 block of Osprey Road, Venice.
• Tricia Wofford, 28, 1000 block of Pineland Road, Venice.
• William Colburn, 33, 1300 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice.
