The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gina Ludlam, 41, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Robert Frank, 31, 1000 block of Capris Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Zachary Gardner, 27, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Diane Crawson, 46, 600 block of N. Tammiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Breanna Wulfing, 19, 500 block of N. Quincy Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Michael Wulfing, 58, 400 block of Viridian St., Englewood. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, failure to have liability insurance, attached registration or license plate not assigned. Bond: $360.
• Vittorio Dellasala Jr., 49, 1500 block of David Place, Englewood. Charge: DUI, second offense within 10 years. Bond: $120.
• Nicole Hines, 30, 200 block of Venice East St., Venice. Charge: use or possession ID of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.
• William Mamalis, 55, 10300 block of Kidron Ave., Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Christopher Scott, 34, 300 block of Base Ave., Venice. Charges: dealing traffic stolen property, false owner info pawn items less than $300. Bond: $9,000.
• Robert Thomson, 58, 1700 block of Valencia Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession or use. Bond: $2,000.
• Candia Mausser, 59, 300 block of Grant Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Colleen Hallaran, 41, address not provided. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Melissa Philman, 28, address not provided. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Jenna Spitler, 30, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), and possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Valeriy Vigil, 22, 700 block of N. Groveland Ave., Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Chase Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Christopher Parker, 46, no address provided, Venice. Charges: 11 counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Elden Hooper, 50, 600 block of Endus Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Jessica Koch, 37, 1900 block of Maple Road, Venice. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $3,000.
• Gary Webster, 51, 100 block of E. Colonia Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Nicole Hines, 30, 200 block of Venice East St., Venice. Charge: In-custody arrest for using or possessing another person’s ID without their consent. Bond: $1,500.
• Kristin Sensley, 49, 600 block of Francis St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of methamphetamine without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Beverly Spencer, 36, 11100 block of Deven Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dwight Ellis, 25, 300 block of Pine Road, Nokomis. Charge: In-custody arrest for probation violation. Bond: none.
• Leslie Struble, 38, 200 block of Pelican Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked (third or subsequent time). Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registration:
• Andrew Avirett, 48, 200 block of E. Venice Blvd., Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.