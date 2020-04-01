The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Gina Ludlam, 41, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Robert Frank, 31, 1000 block of Capris Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Zachary Gardner, 27, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Diane Crawson, 46, 600 block of N. Tammiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Breanna Wulfing, 19, 500 block of N. Quincy Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Michael Wulfing, 58, 400 block of Viridian St., Englewood. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, failure to have liability insurance, attached registration or license plate not assigned. Bond: $360.

• Vittorio Dellasala Jr., 49, 1500 block of David Place, Englewood. Charge: DUI, second offense within 10 years. Bond: $120.

• Nicole Hines, 30, 200 block of Venice East St., Venice. Charge: use or possession ID of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.

• William Mamalis, 55, 10300 block of Kidron Ave., Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Christopher Scott, 34, 300 block of Base Ave., Venice. Charges: dealing traffic stolen property, false owner info pawn items less than $300. Bond: $9,000.

• Robert Thomson, 58, 1700 block of Valencia Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession or use. Bond: $2,000.

• Candia Mausser, 59, 300 block of Grant Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Colleen Hallaran, 41, address not provided. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Melissa Philman, 28, address not provided. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Jenna Spitler, 30, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), and possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

• Valeriy Vigil, 22, 700 block of N. Groveland Ave., Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

• Chase Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

• Christopher Parker, 46, no address provided, Venice. Charges: 11 counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Elden Hooper, 50, 600 block of Endus Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

• Jessica Koch, 37, 1900 block of Maple Road, Venice. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $3,000.

• Gary Webster, 51, 100 block of E. Colonia Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.

• Nicole Hines, 30, 200 block of Venice East St., Venice. Charge: In-custody arrest for using or possessing another person’s ID without their consent. Bond: $1,500.

• Kristin Sensley, 49, 600 block of Francis St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of methamphetamine without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Beverly Spencer, 36, 11100 block of Deven Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Dwight Ellis, 25, 300 block of Pine Road, Nokomis. Charge: In-custody arrest for probation violation. Bond: none.

• Leslie Struble, 38, 200 block of Pelican Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked (third or subsequent time). Bond: $1,500.

Criminal registration:

• Andrew Avirett, 48, 200 block of E. Venice Blvd., Venice.

— Compiled by Greg Giles

