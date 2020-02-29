Sex offender registration:
• Christopher Bragg, 45, 281 Tamiami Trail, Venice.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Richard Stanhope, 56, 900 block of W. Caymen Road, Venice. Charge: fleeing to elude. Bond: $1,500.
• Keenan Smith, 39, 300 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: Out-of-state fugitive (Kenosha County, Wisconsin). Bond: none.
• Keith Shaffer, 47, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Philip Figarsky, 61, 1800 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Marlene Hogeland, 73, 2300 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Michael Kaczmarek, 39, 1200 block of Yawl Way, Venice. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: none.
• Rebecca Turner, 39, 500 block of Hazelwood Road, Venice. Charges: grand larceny, resisting arrest. Bond: $2,000.
• Clint Wilson, 38, 800 block of Lucille St., Nokomis. Charges: Manatee County warrants for two counts of probation violation, dealing in stolen property, and defrauding a pawnbroker. Bond: $14,000.
• Chase Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Susan Johnson, 41, 100 block of N. Irene St., Nokomis. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $1,000.
• Gregory Willingham, 58, Laurel Road and U.S. 41, Nokomis. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
• Gabriel Rivera, 45, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: drug equipment possession. Bond: $500.
• Shane Ward, 46, 5200 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: four counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Culp, 43, 5900 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Anthony Pelligrini, 61, no address provided, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Gregory Schwartz, 49, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Jason Hays, 40, 100 block of N. River Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jesse Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: drug equipment possession. Bond: $500.
• Damien Donovan, 46, 10000 block of Crooked Creek Drive, Venice. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registrations:
• Kathy Hendrixson, 58, 9800 block of Wingood Drive, Venice.
• Marie Marth, 29, 200 block of N. Jessica St., Nokomis.
• Charles Anderson, 32, 800 block of Wright St., Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.