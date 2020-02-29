VNcops202920

CHRISTOPHER BRAGG

Sex offender registration:

• Christopher Bragg, 45, 281 Tamiami Trail, Venice.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Richard Stanhope, 56, 900 block of W. Caymen Road, Venice. Charge: fleeing to elude. Bond: $1,500.

• Keenan Smith, 39, 300 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: Out-of-state fugitive (Kenosha County, Wisconsin). Bond: none.

• Keith Shaffer, 47, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Philip Figarsky, 61, 1800 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Marlene Hogeland, 73, 2300 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Michael Kaczmarek, 39, 1200 block of Yawl Way, Venice. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: none.

• Rebecca Turner, 39, 500 block of Hazelwood Road, Venice. Charges: grand larceny, resisting arrest. Bond: $2,000.

• Clint Wilson, 38, 800 block of Lucille St., Nokomis. Charges: Manatee County warrants for two counts of probation violation, dealing in stolen property, and defrauding a pawnbroker. Bond: $14,000.

• Chase Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

• Susan Johnson, 41, 100 block of N. Irene St., Nokomis. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $1,000.

• Gregory Willingham, 58, Laurel Road and U.S. 41, Nokomis. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.

• Gabriel Rivera, 45, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: drug equipment possession. Bond: $500.

• Shane Ward, 46, 5200 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: four counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Christopher Culp, 43, 5900 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Anthony Pelligrini, 61, no address provided, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Gregory Schwartz, 49, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

• Jason Hays, 40, 100 block of N. River Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jesse Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: drug equipment possession. Bond: $500.

• Damien Donovan, 46, 10000 block of Crooked Creek Drive, Venice. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.

Criminal registrations:

• Kathy Hendrixson, 58, 9800 block of Wingood Drive, Venice.

• Marie Marth, 29, 200 block of N. Jessica St., Nokomis.

• Charles Anderson, 32, 800 block of Wright St., Englewood.

Compiled by Greg Giles

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments