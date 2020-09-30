VNcops091920

DUSTIN UNDERWOOD

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Zachary Johnson, 27, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession without prescription, methamphetamine possession without prescription, drug equipment possession, possession of a weapon (stun gun) by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $10,500.

• Brian Sonsini, 32, 1700 block of 12th Street, Cleveland, Ohio. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Tyler Cobb, 27, 200 block of Cobb Way, Export, Penn. Charge: Collier County warrant for probation violation. Bond: none.

• Robert Sutherland, 42, no address provided, Venice. Charges: dilaudad, methamphetamine possession without prescription, drug equipment possession, burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, grand theft. Bond: $12,000.

• Nicholas Russell, 29, 5300 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: fraud, providing a false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Traciana Grant, 33, 42 W. Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: firing a weapon in public. Bond: none.

• Jeffery Palmer, 55, 300 block of Miraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $500.

• Waltrudes Tavaresfilho, 54, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $15,000.

• Larry Boydstun, 19, Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Regina Hanenian, 58, 100 block of Revolution Way, Osprey. Charges: Two counts of DUI with property damage, refusal to submit to DUI test, hit and run. Bond: $1,620.

• Rondell Taylor, 32, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $120.

• Brian Givens, 38, 400 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.

• John Laroux, 41, 200 block of Center Street, Venice. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.

• Kimberly O’Brien, 52, 300 block of Dante Drive, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Anthony Chelnokov, 22, 12000 block of Alta Mira Street, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol — Venice reported the following arrest:

• Michael Cotton, 41, 3100 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Greg Giles

