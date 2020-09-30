The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Zachary Johnson, 27, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession without prescription, methamphetamine possession without prescription, drug equipment possession, possession of a weapon (stun gun) by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $10,500.
• Brian Sonsini, 32, 1700 block of 12th Street, Cleveland, Ohio. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Tyler Cobb, 27, 200 block of Cobb Way, Export, Penn. Charge: Collier County warrant for probation violation. Bond: none.
• Robert Sutherland, 42, no address provided, Venice. Charges: dilaudad, methamphetamine possession without prescription, drug equipment possession, burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, grand theft. Bond: $12,000.
• Nicholas Russell, 29, 5300 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: fraud, providing a false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Traciana Grant, 33, 42 W. Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: firing a weapon in public. Bond: none.
• Jeffery Palmer, 55, 300 block of Miraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $500.
• Waltrudes Tavaresfilho, 54, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $15,000.
• Larry Boydstun, 19, Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Regina Hanenian, 58, 100 block of Revolution Way, Osprey. Charges: Two counts of DUI with property damage, refusal to submit to DUI test, hit and run. Bond: $1,620.
• Rondell Taylor, 32, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $120.
• Brian Givens, 38, 400 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
• John Laroux, 41, 200 block of Center Street, Venice. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
• Kimberly O’Brien, 52, 300 block of Dante Drive, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Anthony Chelnokov, 22, 12000 block of Alta Mira Street, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol — Venice reported the following arrest:
• Michael Cotton, 41, 3100 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.