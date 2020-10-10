Sex offender registration:
• Christian Lehmann, 66, 19116 Mangieri Street, Venice.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Russell, 29, 5300 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Gregory Willingham, 59, 100 block of Pecan Lane, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.
• Joann Winter, 67, 5200 block of Scenic Heights Avenue, Manchester, Georgia. Charge: defrauding a food and lodging operator. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Clayton Hazeltine, 30, 900 block of Garland Avenue. Charge: contempt of court (possession of marijuana). Bond: $200.
• Elaine Wells, 66, 600 block of Pineapple Place, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• John Whelan, 39, 1000 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film) without a prescription, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $3,500.
• Joshua Loisella, 25, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Rebecca Sopko, 40, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Esperanza Denisco, 50, 300 block of Fordham Road, Venice. Charges: DUI with property damage, refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $1,000.
• Marlene Hogeland, 74, 5800 block of Adams St., Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Dwight Ellis, 26, 300 South Pine Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
• Laura Littlejohn, 30, 1100 block of Mallard Marsh Drive, Osprey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.