CHRISTIAN LEHMANN

Sex offender registration:

• Christian Lehmann, 66, 19116 Mangieri Street, Venice.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Nicholas Russell, 29, 5300 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.

• Gregory Willingham, 59, 100 block of Pecan Lane, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.

• Joann Winter, 67, 5200 block of Scenic Heights Avenue, Manchester, Georgia. Charge: defrauding a food and lodging operator. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Clayton Hazeltine, 30, 900 block of Garland Avenue. Charge: contempt of court (possession of marijuana). Bond: $200.

• Elaine Wells, 66, 600 block of Pineapple Place, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.


• John Whelan, 39, 1000 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film) without a prescription, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $3,500.

• Joshua Loisella, 25, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Rebecca Sopko, 40, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Esperanza Denisco, 50, 300 block of Fordham Road, Venice. Charges: DUI with property damage, refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $1,000.

• Marlene Hogeland, 74, 5800 block of Adams St., Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Dwight Ellis, 26, 300 South Pine Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Criminal registration:

• Laura Littlejohn, 30, 1100 block of Mallard Marsh Drive, Osprey.

Compiled by Greg Giles

