The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Kenneth Whitehead, 59, 2100 block of SW 52nd Terrace, Cape Coral. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Jacqueline Parman, 54, 400 block of Hazlewood Road, Venice. Charge: exploitation of the elderly. Bond: $20,000.

• Bradley Flach, 42, 500 block of Cederwood Lane, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Casey Baine, 34, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, drug equipment possession, destroying evidence. Bond: $3,500.

• Andrew Callander, 49, 200 block of Glenwood Ave., Osprey. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Nancy Deranleau, 60, 400 block of Cerromar Circle, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Corey Raymond, 24, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, drug equipment possession, destroying evidence, resisting an officer without violence, fleeing to elude, battery. Bond: $10,500.

• Carolyn Woljczak, 30, 100 block of Pearl Ave., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $2,000.

• Shawn Rice, 35, 200 block of Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• William White, 27, 1900 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Meriem Ochoa, 29, 200 block of Avenue de Parques, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Milan Solujic, 57, 1300 block of Everest Road, Venice. Charges: aggravated assault, marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,620.

• Melissa Bolling, 41, 400 block of Bay Point Ave., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery causing bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Lauren Borroughs, 25, 1300 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Carol Reyes, 61, 3300 block of Roslyn Drive, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

• Theodore Stahura, 30, 1200 block of Sunset Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: petit theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession, alter destroy or conceal evidence. Bond: $4,000.

• Vicki Hovanick, 45, 2300 block of Pezeana Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Dwight Ellis, 25, 300 block of Pine Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Judy Tolhurst, 47, 500 block of U.S. 41 Venice Bypass, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked (third of subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.

Criminal registration:

• Robert Rigby III, 300 block of Winfield Way, Nokomis.

Compiled by Greg Giles

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments