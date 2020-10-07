VNcops091920

DUSTIN UNDERWOOD

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Dylan Hawk-Filicky, 24, 4600 block of Rainbow Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (concentrated marijuana) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Kellie Church, 25, no address provided. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bone: $120.

• Hank McMasters, 45, 1400 block of Strada D’Oro Road, Venice. Charge domestic battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Francis Harsha, 51, 1400 block of Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.

• Aaron Merwine, 28, last known address 300 block of Bucknell Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Cory Raymond, 25, 800 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Dale Scott, 37, 1900 block of Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.

• Cory Phillips, 29, 200 Algiers Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.


• Lorenzo Gomez, 26, 3700 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, contempt of court (violation of pretrial release agreement). Bond: none.

• Jeffrey Stafford, 57, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended-habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

• Cory Blair, 28, 100 block of Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: grant theft. Bond: $1,500.

• Stephan Light, 28, 3000 block of Lobelia Road, Venice. Charge: fraud — use or possession of another person’s ID without their consent. Bond: $1,500.

• Michael Falco, 26, 400 block of Menendez Street, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Catherine Booker, 32, 700 block of Citrus Road, Venice. Charges: petit larceny, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

• Edwin Rivera-Aria, 37, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

• Stephen Commander, 42, 1800 block of Highland Road, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Greg Giles

